Consider This: Fixing crime problem means fixing recruiting and retention problem

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was encouraging to see a public display of leadership from police chief Floyd Mitchell recently.

Mitchell called a rare news conference on June 10th to address Lubbock’s number one issue: violent crime. This came after much criticism from citizens, including me, and the murder of a 14-year-old near a Lubbock little league field.

Chief Mitchell briefed the community on what is being done in crime hotspots and called on the community to join the fight against violent behavior.

A good step in the right direction to keep citizens in the know and engaged. So, thank you Chief. But as you know, there is more work to be done.

Consider this….

While we are fixing the violent crime problem, we must also address our recruitment and retention problem created by subpar salaries. Lubbock pays seventeen percent less than neighboring cities like Midland and Abilene.

I believe the case has successfully been made to raise the pay for Lubbock police officers. The city manager with council’s approval should do whatever is needed to build the best police department possible and make Lubbock the safest city in the country.

‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

