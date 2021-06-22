Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Consider This: Fixing crime problem means fixing recruiting and retention problem

By Dan Jackson
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was encouraging to see a public display of leadership from police chief Floyd Mitchell recently.

Mitchell called a rare news conference on June 10th to address Lubbock’s number one issue: violent crime. This came after much criticism from citizens, including me, and the murder of a 14-year-old near a Lubbock little league field.

Chief Mitchell briefed the community on what is being done in crime hotspots and called on the community to join the fight against violent behavior.

A good step in the right direction to keep citizens in the know and engaged. So, thank you Chief. But as you know, there is more work to be done.

Consider this….

While we are fixing the violent crime problem, we must also address our recruitment and retention problem created by subpar salaries.  Lubbock pays seventeen percent less than neighboring cities like Midland and Abilene.

I believe the case has successfully been made to raise the pay for Lubbock police officers. The city manager with council’s approval should do whatever is needed to build the best police department possible and make Lubbock the safest city in the country.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404

‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured
Police identify motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after Monday crash
One person killed, another critically injured in crash early Saturday morning in Plainview
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early Saturday morning crash in Plainview
1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
1-year-old drowns in Northwest Lubbock pool

Latest News

Consider This: YOUR feedback on Lubbock Crime
Consider This
Consider This: YOUR feedback on Lubbock Crime
Consider This: Time to take control of Lubbock's crime problem
Consider This: Time to take control of Lubbock’s crime problem
Consider This: Time to take control of Lubbock’s crime problem