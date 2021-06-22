Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Constable saves kitten thrown into freeway

The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.
The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.(Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office rescued a kitten thrown onto the highway Tuesday.

Constables quickly responded to North Sam Houston Parkway in Texas after receiving a call that a driver threw a kitten onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Lieutenant Dimitrios Fragkias found the feline on the road and brought it to safety.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” the Constable’s Office posted on Facebook.

HAPPENING NOW - CONSTABLES RESCUE KITTEN THROWN ONTO THE FREEWAY Constables quickly responded to the North Sam Houston...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured
Police identify motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after Monday crash
One person killed, another critically injured in crash early Saturday morning in Plainview
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early Saturday morning crash in Plainview
Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
ZZ Top
ZZ Top set to perform two dates at Buddy Holly Hall
Wolfforth mayor Mike Wright (left) and city manager Darrell Newsom handed in their resignations...
Wolfforth mayor, city manager quit citing problems with council

Latest News

In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear
Senate Democrats brace for defeat over a procedural vote on a sweeping elections reform bill...
Senate fight over voting rights
Foster *A* Life provides services and opportunities for children involved with CPS in Lubbock...
Foster *A* Life to host ‘The Home Run’ Fun Run
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
Live fire training scheduled for Wednesday