Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Wolfforth mayor, city manager calls it quits; Dallas boys found safe; SCOTUS issues athlete win in NCAA case
By Michael A. Cantu
Updated: 1 hour ago
On Daybreak Today,

Wolfforth’s mayor and city manager resigned Monday night.

What will the weather be like today?

Dallas police say two children are safe after an Amber Alert was issued last night.

The National Weather Service will continue assessing the damage from a tornado that hit the Chicago suburbs.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the NCAA cannot impose caps on educated-related benefits for student athletes.

The Senate will vote today on whether to take up the For the People Act.

Read more top headlines here:

