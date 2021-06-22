Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Wolfforth’s mayor and city manager resigned Monday night.

They cited issues with member of the city council.

The council will have a special session Friday, to discuss how to fill those positions.

What will the weather be like today?

Dallas police say two children are safe after an Amber Alert was issued last night.

The man accused of abducting the boys is also a suspect in a Monday homicide.

The National Weather Service will continue assessing the damage from a tornado that hit the Chicago suburbs.

The EF-3 tornado damaged more than 100 homes and injured at least eight people in two communities.

Teams will survey the damage in three more towns today.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the NCAA cannot impose caps on educated-related benefits for student athletes.

The ruling said the NCAA’s rules violated antitrust laws.

The NCAA says the rules preserve the amateur status of college sports.

The Senate will vote today on whether to take up the For the People Act.

Democrats say the voting rights bill will make it easier to vote and see how candidates are financed.

Republicans are expected to filibuster the bill.

