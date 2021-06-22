Local Listings
DPS identifies Lubbock man killed in Saturday crash

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man killed in a crash at south University Avenue and Woodrow Road Saturday evening has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the crash happened just before 9 p.m., on Saturday, June 19.

32-year-old Shane Tyler McClanahan of Lubbock was driving south on County Road 2200 (University Avenue).

DPS says he was traveling at an unsafe speed when he lost control approaching the intersection at County Road 7600 (Woodrow Road).

McClanahan’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

DPS says McClanahan was using his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

