ICE, Tahoka Police searching for suspects who ran during traffic stop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tahoka Police discovered drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Arrests were made during the traffic stop, but one or two suspects were able to evade arrest.

Tahoka Police enlisted the help of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency due to the suspects being undocumented citizens.

Police do not believe the suspects are armed and they do not believe they pose a threat to the citizens.

Police are asking if anyone sees someone suspicious in the area to please call 911.

ICE assisting Tahoka Police after illegal immigrants stopped with drug paraphernalia (City of Tahoka)

