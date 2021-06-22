KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brave, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about five weeks.

Brave loves people, but not so much other dogs. He should be the only dog in the family at first. Brave is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.

His adoption fees for Tuesday, June 22, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

