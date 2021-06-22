Local Listings
Live fire training scheduled for Wednesday

Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).

