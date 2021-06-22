Live fire training scheduled for Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport.

If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).

