Lubbock man indicted on charge of assault of a peace officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ezekiel Jose Sanchez, 33, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of assault of a peace officer.

According to the indictment, Lubbock Police responding to a call of a theft at a convenience store located in the 800 block of Avenue Q.

Witnesses advised the suspect had fled the scene and was inside a red car. Police were able to locate the red vehicle parked in the alley behind the convenience store.

Police approached the vehicle and Sanchez proceeded to exit the vehicle and ran.

Police chased Sanchez and once the officer grabbed him, Sanchez began fighting back.

Once police had Sanchez on the ground, Sanchez was able to lift both his legs into the air and then “scissor lock” the officer’s head with both legs. The officer then was able to get out of the scissor lock head hold and punched him several times in the face.

According to the report, this made no impression on Sanchez and he continued to resist. Sanchez then scissor locked the officer’s head a second time and an additional officer arrived at the scene. Together, the officers were able to get Sanchez into handcuffs and into a police car.

Ezekiel Jose Sanchez is currently in jail on a $13,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.