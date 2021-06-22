Local Listings
Lubbock man indicted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Xavier Rey Carrizales
Xavier Rey Carrizales(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xavier Rey Carrizales, 24, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The police report, which was filed on January 13, 2016, says an 8-year-old elementary student went to a teacher at her school and told the teacher that she was “raped” at home. The child thought rape was when someone touched you in a place you weren’t supposed to be touched.

The child said the assault happened a few days before Christmas.

The child said other people in her family had been assaulted as well. The police report lists a female toddler and the mother of the two children as possibly being assaulted by Carrizales.

Carrizales was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2017. This indictment was for the assault of the 8-year-old.

Court documents show on June 18, 2021, the state filed a notice of intent to offer and introduce new evidence in the case. Carrizales was scheduled for a jury trial on August 2, 2021.

Today, he was indicted on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, in relation to the same case.

There are 3 different children listed on the indictment. The indictment does not include the 8-year-old child, the toddler, or the mother of those children.

Carrizales has been charged with crimes against the 8-year-old and 3 children in the new indictment.

Xavier Rey Carrizales is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. Carrizales has been in jail since Feb. 28, 2018.

