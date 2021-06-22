Lubbock man pleads guilty to sending obscene material to 12-year-old in Michigan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal documents show 58-year-old James Paul Wean Jr. of Lubbock pleaded guilty to sending obscene material to a 12-year-old girl in Michigan.

Wean is currently in the Lubbock county Detention Center on a hold for US Marshals. Has been in jail since May 15, 2021

On June 16, 2020, an officer with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Grand Rapids, Michigan responded to a complaint about an adult having inappropriate conversations with a 12-year-old child.

A mother reported that her daughter was speaking to a 57-year-old man on YouTube for a week and the conversations were sexual in nature. The man was later identified as James Paul Wean, of Lubbock.

According to the federal documents, the child said she was watching Christian music videos on YouTube and read a comment in the comments section from Wean and responded to his comment.

The conversation then continued after that with Wean making the conversation more and more romantic and sexual in nature as it progressed.

They also communicated over Facebook messenger.

On June 30, 2020 an officer with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office took over the child’s Facebook messenger account and continued engaging in conversation with Wean, pretending to be the 12-year-old child.

The factual resume in federal court documents say Wean knew the child was 12.

On Oct. 30, 2020, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Wean’s house in Lubbock. He admitted to sending sexually explicit communications with the child online and that he believed she was 13 or 14.

He admitted to sending the messages to the child.

He admits he transferred and attempted to transfer graphic and descriptive messages instructing and planning sexual conduct with a 12-year-old child, using a computer or cell phone. He admits the material was obscene and he believed the recipient was not yet 16-years-old.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and has to register as a sex offender.

