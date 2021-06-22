Local Listings
Police identify teen killed in Southwest Lubbock crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified a teen killed in a crash late Thursday night in Southwest Lubbock.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 82nd and Frankford at 11:19 p.m. 19-year-old William Wallace died at the scene.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound in the 5700 block of 82nd, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound in the 8100 block of Frankford when they collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to UMC with moderate injures. Wallace was a passenger inside the Jeep. Two other passengers were also taken to UMC with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a clinic by private vehicle with minor injuries. The passenger was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and the crash investigation is ongoing.

