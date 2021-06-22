Man accused of bringing 14-year-old Georgia girl to Lubbock after communicating online

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested accused of starting an online sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and transporting her from Georgia to Texas.

According to the criminal complaint, 33-year-old Robert David Fyke communicated with the minor residing in the state of Georgia, through an online group for those looking for a relationship with an age gap of 17 years or more.

The complaint states Fyke told law enforcement he had exchanged sexually explicit images with the minor before meeting, and continued to take images of her when he brought her to Lubbock.

Fyke initially told police she said she was 19, but later admitted during a polygraph interview that he knew she was 14 when he picked her up.

Records state the girl left her parent’s residence in Georgia and was picked up by Fyke on or about May 15, who then brought her to Lubbock.

When law enforcement followed cell phone use to a home being rented by Fyke in Lubbock, they tried to find Fyke and the minor there, but were unsuccessful.

Fyke was found at work and approached by Lubbock police, and he consented to a search of his phone. Fyke told police the minor had left him around June 11, possibly with another man to “Pennsylvania or Connecticut.”

An LPD Forensic Officer examined Fyke’s phone and found “numerous sexually explicit images” of the minor.

A warrant was issued and Fyke was arrested on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography. As of Tuesday, June 22, county records indicate Fyke is still on hold for FBI and the U.S. Marshal’s Office in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

