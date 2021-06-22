Local Listings
New charge for driver in 2019 high-speed fatal Porche crash on I-27

Evan Charles Flacy
Evan Charles Flacy(LCDC)
By Amber Stegall
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who has been previously charged with criminally negligent homicide for a 2019 fatal crash that killed 21-year-old Zatryx Boggus - has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to then 81-year-old Carolyne Travis.

Travis was the driver in the vehicle Boggus was riding in.

Evan Charles Flacy, 25, was driving a Porsche Boxster on Dec. 16, 2019 on I-27 near the Lubbock Country Club. Police reports show Flacy was traveling 119 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

On December 16, 2019, officers responded to I-27 near the Lubbock Country Club for a two-vehicle crash. Based on the initial investigation, a Porsche Boxster was traveling southbound in the center lane of I-27, while a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-27. The Porsche lost control and struck the Buick, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway southwest across the grass ditch and the Buick striking a tree.

Travis was seriously injured in the crash. Her passenger, Boggus, died on the scene.

The new charge says Flacy used his vehicle as a deadly weapon.

Flacy was arrested on a warrant on September 18, 2020, and was released the next day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Reported injuries in crash on I-27 near Lubbock Country Club
Reported injuries in crash on I-27 near Lubbock Country Club(KCBD)

