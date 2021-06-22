Summer heat returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures rapidly rebound the next few afternoons with triple-digit highs returning to much of the KCBD viewing area. The heat will be followed by another cold front this weekend. The front, while not nearly as strong as Monday’s, will bring an increasing chance of rain.

Yesterday afternoon Lubbock’s temperature peaked at 76 degrees. The high for the day, however, was 82. That was recorded in the minutes just after midnight (Monday morning).

Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon. There will be a bit of a breeze, southerly at about 10 to 20 mph. Highs will range from the mid-80s in the far eastern viewing area to the low 90s in the far west.

The heat returns tomorrow with highs near or slightly above 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

Storm chances will be very low through the period. Storms should form in the afternoons over/near the mountains of New Mexico. The upper air pattern will move the storms to the southeast. There is a slim chance a storm or two may survive long enough to make it into the northeastern KCBD area during the evenings.

A cold front, as noted much weather than Mondays, is expected Saturday. Based on today’s data, the viewing area will have a decent chance of storms and rain both Saturday and Sunday. The front, clouds, and rain, likely will hold high temperatures to the mid- or upper 80s on Saturday and near to the low 80s Sunday.

Rain chances, temperatures, winds, and much more are at your fingertips 24-7

While the triple-digit heat holds off until tomorrow, even in this afternoon’s warmth the interior of a parked vehicle can become dangerously hot in minutes. That’s true even with the windows cracked open. Never leave anyone, but especially a child, unattended in a vehicle. More at https://www.kcbd.com/2019/06/28/even-if-temperatures-arent-that-high-your-car-can-still-get-dangerously-hot/

