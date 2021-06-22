Sunny temps midweek with rain chances toward the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures have returned to the upper 80s to low 90s for the west Texas area.

With more sunshine for the next two days afternoon temps will likely climb to the century mark, or even higher on Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

It does look like temperatures may drop slightly for Friday and will fall into the 80s for the weekend with a return of clouds and a weak cold front.

Rain chances will increase late Friday and continue through the weekend and even into next week. It could be a wet weekend with the combination of a cold front and storms moving into the South Plains from New Mexico.

A few showers will likely ‘pop up’ in the west and northwest counties Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. However, it will be isolated showers and thundershowers and the coverage will be scattered at best.

As we move into the weekend the 80s will dominate afternoon temperatures along with plenty of cloud cover.

However, the next two days will be hot and mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.