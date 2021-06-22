Local Listings
Toddlers abducted from North Dallas area found safe

Dallas, Texas Amber Alert
Dallas, Texas Amber Alert(Texas DPS)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE (4:45 a.m.) Dallas police say they’ve found the two toddlers at the center of an Amber Alert issued late Monday.

Police shared the information in a social media post, but did not say if the suspect, Curtis Jeter, was in custody. He was last seen driving a gray, 1990s Cadillac sedan in the Dallas area.

__________

Police late Monday issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Seven Jeter and 2-year-old Curtis Jeter, two boys abducted in the Dallas area by a homicide suspect.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by police as 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II. According to CBS DFW, Jeter II is a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Police said he was last seen in Dallas driving a gray, late 90s model Cadillac with four doors. No license plate information was provided by authorities.

The suspect is 5-foot-6, weights about 160 pounds and has black hair.

Seven was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front.

Curtis was last ween wearing a white onesie designed like an astronaut outfit.

If you see the toddlers or the suspect, call 911 immediately.

