United Supermarkets to open new location in Southwest Lubbock June 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United Family is set to open its newest United Supermarkets location in Lubbock, Texas on June 30. Prior to the grand opening, there will be a media event and ribbon cutting by invitation only on June 29.

This event will allow media and other invited guests to get the first look at the “next-generation” of the United Supermarkets banner prior to opening to the public on June 30. This will also mark the opening of the United Family’s 12th store location in the city of Lubbock and it’s 97th location across Texas and New Mexico.

The amenities for this new store will include: Fresh, in-house Evie Mae’s Barbecue; a Tap House with craft beer and wine; a Chopsticks Noodle bar and Sushi Bar; Texas Take-out; Starbuck’s; Streetside grocery pickup, delivery; as well as a full-service bakery, floral department, meat counter and more.

Media members will have the opportunity for interviews and a tour of the store prior to the ribbon cutting and remarks in a press conference format. Again, the event is for media and invited guests only. The store will open to the general public on the following day of June 30.

