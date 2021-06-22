Woman indicted for manslaughter in deadly January crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been indicted with two counts of manslaughter for a deadly crash that happened in early January.

Brittany Gonzales, 28, was arrested on June 15, 2021, charged with manslaughter.

On Jan. 7, police were called to a single-vehicle rollover near 4th and Toledo Ave. around 1:15 a.m. Gonzales was driving eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the south side of the road.

The passengers, Jennifer Garza, 29, and Joe Garza Jr., 30, died at the scene. Gonzales was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. She was treated and released.

The siblings were out for a rare night out together, to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday at Charley B’s with cousin Brittany Gonzales.

Gonzales has since bonded out of jail. She was held on a $60,000 bond. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

