Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Woman indicted for manslaughter in deadly January crash

28-year-old Brittany Gonzales was arrested at approximately 2:50 p.m. on June 15, 2021 in the...
28-year-old Brittany Gonzales was arrested at approximately 2:50 p.m. on June 15, 2021 in the 1700 block of E. 2nd Place.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been indicted with two counts of manslaughter for a deadly crash that happened in early January.

Brittany Gonzales, 28, was arrested on June 15, 2021, charged with manslaughter.

On Jan. 7, police were called to a single-vehicle rollover near 4th and Toledo Ave. around 1:15 a.m. Gonzales was driving eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the south side of the road.

The passengers, Jennifer Garza, 29, and Joe Garza Jr., 30, died at the scene. Gonzales was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. She was treated and released.

The siblings were out for a rare night out together, to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday at Charley B’s with cousin Brittany Gonzales.

Previous story: Family remembers victims of Thursday morning crash

Gonzales has since bonded out of jail. She was held on a $60,000 bond. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured
Police identify motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after Monday crash
One person killed, another critically injured in crash early Saturday morning in Plainview
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early Saturday morning crash in Plainview
Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
ZZ Top
ZZ Top set to perform two dates at Buddy Holly Hall
Wolfforth mayor Mike Wright (left) and city manager Darrell Newsom handed in their resignations...
Wolfforth mayor, city manager quit citing problems with council

Latest News

1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself to raise awareness about mental health
Carpet Tech Cares: High Point Village
Noon Notebook - Carpet Tech Cares: High Point Village
Foster *A* Life provides services and opportunities for children involved with CPS in Lubbock...
Foster *A* Life to host ‘The Home Run’ Fun Run