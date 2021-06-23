Local Listings
100 degree temps for Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances continue

Thursday may bring a few more showers to the western areas but the heat will be the dominant...
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of 100 and higher temperatures on the South Plains. You can expect a similar day of heat for Thursday for the region.

There will be some relief coming, but not until the weekend.

This afternoon/evening some showers have developed in eastern New Mexico and make edge into the western areas this evening, but they will be few and far between.

Thursday may bring a few more showers to the western areas but the heat will be the dominant factor in our forecast.

By Friday, it will cool slightly, to the mid to upper 90s and there may be some showers making their way into the central South Plains.

However, it still looks like limited storm potential through Friday evening.

The weekend will bring the significant drop in temps and an increasing chance of some storms and heavy rain.

I have the afternoon highs in the 80s on Saturday and near 80 for Sunday with a 50/50 chance of storms.

Rain chances will likely remain in the forecast through the middle of next week.

