Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Catholic Diocese of Lubbock issues statement on embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral

An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and...
An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral Parish.(Eli Fierro | Eli Fierrro)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE from the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock) - An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral Parish.

In March of 2021, Father John Ohlig, Rector of Christ the King Cathedral, discovered missing funds from the cathedral parish’s bank account. Father Ohlig reported the missing funds to the Diocese of Lubbock, and the FBI was notified immediately. The parish and the diocese assisted the FBI in a thorough investigation since that time.

The Diocese of Lubbock did not reveal the theft to preserve the integrity of the investigation. On June 10, 2021, Father Ohlig submitted a letter resigning from his position as Rector of the Cathedral to Bishop Robert M. Coerver, Bishop of Lubbock. Father Ohlig is in no way implicated in the theft of the funds.

”I simply believe it is best for the administration of Christ the King Cathedral Parish and its entities to be handled by a different person as the faith community tries to move forward from this unfortunate incident,” Father Ohlig wrote in his letter of resignation.

Father Ohlig made himself available for reassignment within the Diocese of Lubbock. His future assignment and appointment of a new cathedral rector will be announced in coming days.

The cathedral and the Diocese of Lubbock are working with a third-partyfinance firm to continue a thorough examination of the parish financial records and to assist in constructing enhanced accounting procedures. Changes in office management have also been made

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
1-year-old drowns in Northwest Lubbock pool
1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Xavier Rey Carrizales
Lubbock man indicted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
Ironman 70.3 Lubbock
City announces IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon to be held June 27
Petty Officer 3rd Class James Sescil, a 2019 Lubbock High School graduate, joined the Navy two...
Lubbock native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”
Frustrated homeowners house hit by cars twice, now asking for more traffic awareness
Frustrated homeowners house hit by cars twice now asking for more traffic awareness