City announces IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon to be held June 27

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock confirms the IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon will be held Sunday, June 27. Right now, more than 1,500 athletes have registered for the event that includes a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike course, and 13.1 mile run. This event provides the following qualifying spots for the IRONMAN World Championships:

  • 200 qualifying spots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship
  • 2 Handcycle slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship
  • 2 Handcycle slots for the IRONMAN World Championship
  • 25 qualifying spots for Women For Tri

After canceling the event due to COVID-19 last year, City leaders are excited this event is returning to the Hub City.

“As one of the first cities to host a triathlon since the pandemic, we are excited to welcome the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 competitors to Lubbock for this year’s event,” said John Osborne, president and CEO of Lubbock Sports. “The determination of each athlete competing in the triathlon emulates West Texas culture through their hard work to cross the finish line. We are proud to be the host of this event for more than 30 years.”

“We welcome the athletes and supporters to our city. Thank you to the participants, race directors, sponsors, volunteers and City staff who have made this event possible,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “I encourage citizens to attend the triathlon and cheer on these world-class athletes as they compete on our home-turf.”

Information about race courses, registration and media credential registration can be found at https://ironmanlubbock.com

The City will provide more detailed information throughout the coming days.

