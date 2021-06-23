Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
1-year-old drowns in Northwest Lubbock pool
1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Xavier Rey Carrizales
Lubbock man indicted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: Sound of child getting shot by stray bullet caught on video
Frustrated homeowners house hit by cars twice, now asking for more traffic awareness
Frustrated homeowners house hit by cars twice now asking for more traffic awareness
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
Ryan Law, second from right, Apple Daily's chief editor, is arrested by police officers in Hong...
Apple Daily to close, last pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper