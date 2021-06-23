Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

1 with life-threatening injuries after crash, city to put street bond on November ballot, special session scheduled for July 8
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash before 2 a.m. today.

What will the weather be like today?

Lubbock voters will see a $174 million bond proposal on the November ballot.

Gov. Greg Abbott has set a date for a special session of the Texas legislature.

The For the People Act failed to reach the Senate floor after a Republican filibuster.

President Joe Biden will unveil his plan to fight a surge in violent crimes in America.

Read more top headlines here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
1-year-old drowns in Northwest Lubbock pool
1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Xavier Rey Carrizales
Lubbock man indicted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

One person had life-threatening injuries after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo...
Life-threatening injury reported after 4th Street crash
As Brooklyn Boyer was exiting a procedure at the hospital, her classmates were walking the...
LCHS honors student after procedure forces her to miss graduation
CDC reports child drownings are the leading cause of injury death in kids age one to four.
Recent drownings prompt focus on swim safety for children
Man accused of stealing more than $250,000 of Christ The King Cathedral funds in digital transfers from Colombia