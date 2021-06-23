Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash before 2 a.m. today.

Police responded near the intersection of 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.

The name of the person involved has not been released.

What will the weather be like today?

Lubbock voters will see a $174 million bond proposal on the November ballot.

The city council says the money will go towards improving major streets and work on the brick streets on Broadway.

Gov. Greg Abbott has set a date for a special session of the Texas legislature.

Lawmakers will return to Austin on July 8.

There is no word on what will be included but Abbott said he wants to address elections and bail reform.

The For the People Act failed to reach the Senate floor after a Republican filibuster.

Democrats say the overhaul was needed to protect voting rights.

Republicans called the bill a power grab.

President Joe Biden will unveil his plan to fight a surge in violent crimes in America.

He is expected to announce a partnership between federal and local law enforcement.

The president will also announce new steps to combat gun violence and gun trafficking.

