Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

DPS identifies victim in Wednesday fatal crash near Dimmitt

By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 56-year-old man from Cumby, Texas died on the scene of a crash near Dimmitt, Texas early Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say Leon Gerardus Heijliger was traveling south on FM 1055 approaching the intersection of SH 86, when he failed to stop at the stop sign. His Ford Transit 250 van collided with a livestock semitractor-trailer. The crash was about 5.5 miles west of Dimmitt.

The driver of the semitractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
1-year-old drowns in Northwest Lubbock pool
1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Man accused of stealing more than $250,000 of Christ The King Cathedral funds in digital transfers from Colombia

Latest News

Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured
Police identify motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after Monday crash
1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer south of Tahoka
Traffic has been slowed near the scene, as crews respond, please avoid the area.
One injured in crash on S. Loop 289 near Quaker