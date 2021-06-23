DPS identifies victim in Wednesday fatal crash near Dimmitt

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 56-year-old man from Cumby, Texas died on the scene of a crash near Dimmitt, Texas early Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say Leon Gerardus Heijliger was traveling south on FM 1055 approaching the intersection of SH 86, when he failed to stop at the stop sign. His Ford Transit 250 van collided with a livestock semitractor-trailer. The crash was about 5.5 miles west of Dimmitt.

The driver of the semitractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

