Former Texas Tech golfers earn Olympic bid

By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech men’s golfers Mito Pereira and Hurly Long have earned the honor compete for their countries in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympic tournament will be played at the Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29-August 1 in Kasahata, Saitama, Japan. Pereira and Long are the first two Red Raider golfers to represent their countries in the Olympics which reintroduced golf in 2016.

Pereira, who recently earned his PGA Tour card with three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour, is representing Chile while Long will be playing for Team Germany.

Long played for the Red Raiders from 2015-18, highlighted by him winning the 2017 Carmel Cup where he set the course record at Pebble Beach by shooting a 61 in his second round and carding a program-best 197 in a 54-hole tournament.

A Mannheim, Germany native, Long is currently playing on the European Challenge Tour. Long earned GCAA All-Academic Team and Academic All-Big 12 honors.

Pereira competed at Texas Tech in the 2014-15 season before turning professional. A Santiago, Chile native, he earned wins at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, REX Hospital Open and Country Club de Bogota Championship on the Korn Ferry this season to secure a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA Tour.

Pereira finished his freshman season at Texas Tech with a 72.2 stroke average and earned Big 12 All-Tournament Team honors after shooting 9-under for eighth place at the tournament in Tulsa.

Olympic Golf is a four-day, 72-hole competition with 60 competitors who earn their place based on world rankings by the International Golf Federation. Justin Rose won the 2016 Olympic gold medal followed by Henrik Stenson taking silver and Matt Kuchar the bronze for the United States.

