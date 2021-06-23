Frenship 2021 graduate receives National Merit Texas Tech University Scholarship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship High School 2021 graduate Alejandro Gutierrez Fiol has been awarded a college-sponsored Merit Scholarship.

In February, Frenship announced he was a finalist for the program. He is one of 4,000 students across the nation to receive this award. Fiol specifically received the National Merit Texas Tech University Scholarship.

These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing scholarship.

An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July.

