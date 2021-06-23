Gaines County man sentenced to life for 2019 shooting of Seagraves officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Daniel Ray Garcia was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after being convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant.

The trial began on June 14 with the jury selection. On Monday, both cases rested.

On Tuesday morning, the closing arguments began. By late Tuesday, the jury reached their verdict.

The shooting happened on April 29, 2019, just after 7:30 p.m. at 9th Street and Ave. J in the Gaines County, roughly 60 miles southeast of Lubbock.

According to DPS Troopers, the incident started as a traffic stop that turned into a short chase. Ultimately both the officer and person involved were shot. Both were brought to UMC in Lubbock.

Officials with the Texas Rangers were handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The Seagraves Officer, Matt Zalewski, was released from UMC the day after the shooting.

