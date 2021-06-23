Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gaines County man sentenced to life for 2019 shooting of Seagraves officer

Daniel Ray Garcia
Daniel Ray Garcia(Gaines County)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Daniel Ray Garcia was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after being convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant.

The trial began on June 14 with the jury selection. On Monday, both cases rested.

On Tuesday morning, the closing arguments began. By late Tuesday, the jury reached their verdict.

The shooting happened on April 29, 2019, just after 7:30 p.m. at 9th Street and Ave. J in the Gaines County, roughly 60 miles southeast of Lubbock.

According to DPS Troopers, the incident started as a traffic stop that turned into a short chase. Ultimately both the officer and person involved were shot. Both were brought to UMC in Lubbock.

Officials with the Texas Rangers were handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The Seagraves Officer, Matt Zalewski, was released from UMC the day after the shooting.

You can read our previous stories on this incident here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
1-year-old drowns in Northwest Lubbock pool
1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Xavier Rey Carrizales
Lubbock man indicted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

The United Family presented March of Dimes West Texas with a check for $227,005.
United Family presents March of Dimes West Texas with $227,005 check
Frenship High School 2021 Graduate Receives National Merit Texas Tech University Scholarship
Frenship 2021 graduate receives National Merit Texas Tech University Scholarship
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend