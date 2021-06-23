Hamilton Farms celebrating Sunflower Days in Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re driving out near Shallowater, you can’t miss the 28 acres of sunflowers. Hamilton Farms kicked off their ‘Sunflower Days’ Wednesday morning, showing off farm-fresh food items and educating the community about what they can get locally.

“We’ve just spent the last few months really just trying to put everything together get everything. We just want when people come out here to have just a great time.”

The event started earlier this week at Hamilton Farms in Shallowater, on FM 1729.

“The main draw is the sunflowers. There are 28 acres,” says Kyla Hamilton, co-owner of the farm. “We have paths through, or you can just walk through, meander and just really spend some time - slow down a little bit and spend some time out here.”

Visitors can purchase homemade and homegrown preserves and vegetables and more. Hamilton said they want to bring more visitors to our rural communities and want to educate everyone on where their food comes from.

“We’ve got sunflowers here, which could be a confectionery food, but then we also grow vegetables and different commodities,” Hamilton said. “We raise beef, so to be able to have customers come out and have those conversations, one on one, with the farmer on exactly how we grow your food and how it gets to you, that’s exciting for us. That’s why we do what we do. "

Hamilton said the community has been very supportive.

“The community support has been amazing, not only Shallowater, our local people, but Lubbock and surrounding communities also. New Deal, Plainview, Abernathy - everyone has just been so supportive and embraced us and really encouraged us,” Hamilton said.

Sunflower Days will continue as long as the crop and sunflowers bloom.

You can find more information on Hamilton Farms’ Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.