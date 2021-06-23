Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roxi

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Roxi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter for a month.

Roxi is a really sweet dog, behaves well, likes kids and other dogs. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Wednesday, June 23, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brave.

