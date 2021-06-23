KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roxi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Roxi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter for a month.

Roxi is a really sweet dog, behaves well, likes kids and other dogs. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Wednesday, June 23, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

