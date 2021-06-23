LCHS honors student after procedure forces her to miss graduation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian High School graduates walked the stage tonight for a second time, to honor a classmate who missed out on the turn of her tassel the first time.

One year ago, Lubbock teen Brooklyn Boyer was in a serious swimming pool accident, which left her paralyzed. Then, a few weeks ago, an unexpected stay in the hospital forced her to miss her graduation. Tuesday night, a crowd of Brooklyn’s “prayer warriors” attended the special ceremony, supporting her for this milestone after the toughest year of her life.

“It means the world, just that they take their time after, you know, kind of you graduate and you’re like uh, I want to be done with high school. But the fact that they’re willing to step back into high school and put on this wonderful outfit, you know, it means a lot to me,” Brooklyn said.

When Brooklyn woke up the morning of the original graduation a few weeks ago, she couldn’t hold her head up. She was admitted to the hospital because of a 7.5 millimeter kidney stone. As she was exiting her procedure to drain the infection, her classmates were walking the stage.

“At the beginning of the year, I didn’t start school year with my best friend, ‘cause she was in Colorado. So, I was like, oh we can just end it, we’ll end it together. And then she was in the hospital again. So, to be able to come back and like actually finish and graduate together is really nice,” Brooklyn’s best friend, Bella St. John said.

Weeks later, in front of her classmates, family and friends, she crossed the stage to receive her diploma.

“It touches my heart a lot to think about what they have done for her. And so, I was not surprised in the least when they reached out and said, ‘hey, we still want to do a graduation ceremony for her.’ And so, we’re very thankful,” Brooklyn’s mom, Tonia Boyer said.

After healing from the kidney infection, Brooklyn spent last week at Craig Hospital in Denver, where her journey after the accident began last summer.

“They were really pleased with how much stronger Brooklyn is and the improvements she’s made and they were able to do just a complete check of her and help us with some things and kind of get us going for the next year,” Tonia said.

Staff at Craig even through her a mini graduation celebration. To complete her senior year, Brooklyn spent 3 hours at physical, occupational and speech therapy in the mornings and then went to school in the afternoon.

“God was there and he was with me right there, and so was my family and my friends and just so many people, and I’m really grateful,” Brooklyn said.

The graduate is going to Lubbock Christian University in the fall to pursue a degree in the medical field. It’s something she’s always wanted to do, but she says interacting with so many great nurses in the past year has only solidified that decision.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.