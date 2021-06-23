Local Listings
Life-threatening injury reported after 4th Street crash

One person had life-threatening injuries after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo...
One person had life-threatening injuries after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.(Michael Cantu KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an early-Wednesday crash that left one person hospitalized.

Police were called at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 4th Street and Toledo Avenue. Only one person, inside one vehicle, was involved.

The identity of that person was not released by police. The details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

No other information is available at this time.

