Lubbock Public Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Community Block Party-Farmers Market

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of a Community Block Party-Farmers Market* in the Depot District on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Public Health Department is located at 806 18th Street.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to all individuals ages 18+ at no cost regardless of insurance status. Walk-ins and drive-ups are welcome.

There will be a bounce house, free hot dogs and cotton candy for the public. You do not have to get a vaccination to enjoy the bounce house and food.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.*The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market will take place around the corner from the Public Health Department at 18th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue.

