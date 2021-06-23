Lubbock’s Vitalant blood center with just two-day supply amid critical blood shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is not spared from a nationwide blood shortage. With no other blood center to turn to, Vitalant is encouraging the South Plains to take care of its neighbors by donating.

“Vitalant is the only local nonprofit blood provider for our local hospitals,” Senior recruitment manager Brandon Bake said. “If the blood isn’t here, then obviously that’s a big problem, right? So, we have to make sure that that we draw enough blood donations locally to be able to meet all those patients needs: for car accidents, for surgeries, for people that are going through cancer treatments, things like that.”

Baker told KCBD the local blood center is down to about a two-day supply on most blood types. Nationally, Vitalant was short 4,000 units in the last month.

Summer usually brings about a decrease in donations as people are often more busy. That’s only been exacerbated as the pandemic winds down.

“People are out doing things, which causes more accidents,” Baker said. “They’re doing more surgeries right now that are being scheduled. All that takes a toll on our local blood supply.”

The lack of mobile blood drives has left Vitalant without an alternative source for donations. They ask for anyone who would like to host one to contact them. They are ready to come to you.

“We have a big bloodmobile bus so we can set up inside your your business or organization,” Baker said. “That’s one really big way, other than just donating blood yourself but hosting a blood drive at your business, that can help make a big impact.”

Anyone who’s recovered from COVID-19 can donate and there is no waiting period for those who’ve had the vaccine. If you’re not fully vaccinated you’re asked to wear a mask to your donation.

Vitalant in Lubbock is at 2523 48th Street. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by clicking here.

