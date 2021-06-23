Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested

Robert David Fyke, 33
Robert David Fyke, 33(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Georgia teen who had been missing since May 15, 2021, has been found after a Lubbock man was arrested and charged with starting an online relationship with the 14-year-old and taking her from Georgia to Texas.

The DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia posted on social media on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 the girl was found safe in another state, but it is unclear where she was found. The police department is working with other agencies to get her back to Georgia.

Federal court documents say 33-year-old Robert David Fyke communicated with the minor who lived in Georgia. Fyke told law enforcement he had exchanged sexually explicit images with the minor before meeting, and continued to take images of her when he brought her to Lubbock.

Fyke initially told police she said she was 19, but later admitted during a polygraph interview that he knew she was 14 when he picked her up.

Records state the girl left her parent’s residence in Georgia and was picked up by Fyke on or about May 15, who then brought her to Lubbock.

When law enforcement followed cell phone use to a home being rented by Fyke in Lubbock, they tried to find Fyke and the minor there, but were unsuccessful.

Fyke was found at work and approached by Lubbock police, and he consented to a search of his phone. Fyke told police the minor had left him around June 11, possibly with another man to “Pennsylvania or Connecticut.”

An LPD Forensic Officer examined Fyke’s phone and found “numerous sexually explicit images” of the minor.

A warrant was issued and Fyke was arrested on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography. As of Tuesday, June 22, county records indicate Fyke is still on hold for FBI and the U.S. Marshal’s Office in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
1-year-old drowns in Northwest Lubbock pool
1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Xavier Rey Carrizales
Lubbock man indicted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and...
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock issues statement on embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral
Ironman 70.3 Lubbock
City announces IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon to be held June 27
Petty Officer 3rd Class James Sescil, a 2019 Lubbock High School graduate, joined the Navy two...
Lubbock native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”
Frustrated homeowners house hit by cars twice, now asking for more traffic awareness
Frustrated homeowners house hit by cars twice now asking for more traffic awareness