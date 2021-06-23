Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Munoz sentenced to 18 years for drive-by shooting that injured 6-year-old

Edward Munoz, 23, of Lubbock
Edward Munoz, 23, of Lubbock(Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 23-year-old Edward Lee Munoz has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old boy and his grandmother back in November of 2019.

Police say Munoz was in the vehicle with 22-year-old Dezarey Ramos when he fired a shot through the front living room window of the house, striking the child and his grandmother. The boy was shot in the head, but survived after he was rushed to the hospital.

22-year-old Dezarey Marie Ramos
22-year-old Dezarey Marie Ramos(Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Ramos told police she planned the drive-by shooting and drove Munoz to the house.

The warrant states she targeted a house in that area because she believed one of the residents stole marijuana and methamphetamine she trafficked, along with the money she made off trafficking those drugs.

The shooting happened on Nov. 15, 2019 around 8:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 38th Street.

Munoz and Ramos were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ramos is currently out on bail, still awaiting trial.

Munoz will get credit for the 583 days he has already served.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
1-year-old drowns in Northwest Lubbock pool
1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Man accused of stealing more than $250,000 of Christ The King Cathedral funds in digital transfers from Colombia

Latest News

One person dies after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.
Police identify victim in fatal Wednesday morning crash
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
Lubbock Public Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Community Block Party-Farmers Market
Texas author Thomas Fellows discusses book 'Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish: The Art of Embracing...
Texas author discusses ‘Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering’