Munoz sentenced to 18 years for drive-by shooting that injured 6-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 23-year-old Edward Lee Munoz has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old boy and his grandmother back in November of 2019.

Police say Munoz was in the vehicle with 22-year-old Dezarey Ramos when he fired a shot through the front living room window of the house, striking the child and his grandmother. The boy was shot in the head, but survived after he was rushed to the hospital.

22-year-old Dezarey Marie Ramos (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Ramos told police she planned the drive-by shooting and drove Munoz to the house.

The warrant states she targeted a house in that area because she believed one of the residents stole marijuana and methamphetamine she trafficked, along with the money she made off trafficking those drugs.

The shooting happened on Nov. 15, 2019 around 8:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 38th Street.

Munoz and Ramos were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ramos is currently out on bail, still awaiting trial.

Munoz will get credit for the 583 days he has already served.

