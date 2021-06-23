Recent drownings prompt focus on swim safety for children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The CDC reports that drownings are the leading cause of injury death for young children one to four years old.

A one-year-old is dead after they drowned at a northwest Lubbock home this past Sunday, on Father’s Day. It’s the third reported child drowning in our area this year.

READ MORE: Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake

Lubbock Police release new information after child drowns in hotel pool

“I mean seconds, it can happen the second you look away, take a look at your phone. It happens,” Kristin Proctor, master instructor at Infant Swimming Resource, said.

For years she’s taught young ones how to make a splash safely, so she knows the danger that can lurk beneath the surface of the pool.

“We always hear the thing ‘skills before thrills,’” she said. “Make sure you know what your child is doing before you go and just let them have fun.”

For parents, her top recommendation is to keep them closer than you think.

“If your kids in the water, you need to be right there with them, within an arm’s length. Not sitting at the edge of the pool, watching your kid play. I know that’s what we all want to do, but that’s not what’s safest for that kid,” Proctor said.

In dark water like lakes she also recommends to have a proper safety flotation device for young kids.

If you have a backyard pool, she also says to make sure you have precautions in place too.

“Do we have a pool cover on the pool? Is there a fence that is adequate to keep a child out? Kids can scale all kinds of things and they’re really creative. Not only for a pool at your house, but talk to your neighbors,” she said.

Proctor’s swimming school can start lessons as early as six months.

She says it’s important to teach them as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.