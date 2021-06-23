Red Raiders to host Mississippi State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will host Mississippi State in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge on Saturday, January 29 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders are 5-3 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge after earning a 76-71 win over LSU last season in Baton Rouge.

TTU is 2-0 against Mississippi State in program history and will be hosting the Bulldogs in Lubbock for the first time. The two programs have not met in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The ninth annual event will consist of 10 games as every Big 12 member faces 10 programs from the Southeastern Conference. This will mark the seventh consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

Television designations and game times will be announced when available.

Big 12 teams are 44-35 (.557) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-2-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020. In case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous season.

Texas Tech earned a 74-72 win over Mississippi State in the last matchup on Nov. 20, 2015 in San Juan, Puerto Rico before securing a 77-73 victory on Nov. 29, 2008 in Newark, New Jersey. TTU is 3-1 hosting a Big 12-SEC Challenge game with its only loss coming in overtime to Kentucky in the 2020 season.

The Red Raiders have home victories in the event over Arkansas, LSU and Auburn. The Red Raiders have announced two other games for this upcoming season, playing at Providence on Dec. 1 for the Big 12-Big EAST Battle and against Gonzaga on Dec. 18 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.

Texas Tech – Big 12-SEC Challenge History

Date, Matchup; Location

01/30/2021: Texas Tech 76, LSU 71; Baton Rouge, Louisiana

01/25/2020: Kentucky 76, Texas Tech 74 (OT); Lubbock, Texas

01/26/2019: Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64; Lubbock, Texas

01/27/2018: Texas Tech 70, South Carolina 63; Columbia, South Carolina

01/28/2017: Texas Tech 77, LSU 64; Lubbock, Texas

01/30/2016: Arkansas 75, Texas Tech 68 (OT); Fayetteville, Arkansas

12/03/2014: Texas Tech 46, Auburn 44; Lubbock, Texas

11/14/2013: Alabama 76, Texas Tech 64; Tuscaloosa, Alabama

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge – Saturday, January 29

Baylor at Alabama

Missouri at Iowa State

Kentucky at Kansas

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

LSU at TCU

Tennessee at Texas

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Arkansas

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.