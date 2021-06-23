Summer heat but rain on the horizon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Triple-digit temperatures return to the KCBD viewing area this afternoon and again tomorrow. Perhaps it helps to know this stretch of heat will be short-lived with increasing rain chances on the horizon.

The strong and expansive high-pressure area will become more centered over the West Texas and eastern New Mexico area today and tomorrow. Temperatures will soar to near 100 degrees across much if not all the area.

Typically, under such a high, winds remain light. That’s not the case this time. Both days will be quite breezy. A southerly wind will range from 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts near 35 mph through much of the period.

Isolated storms may develop out west, near the state line, late this afternoon. Coverage will be very spotty. Any storms likely will drift to the east or southeast. However, they are expected to die out before than can make it to the Lubbock area.

As these storms collapse around mid- to late evening they may produce isolated damaging wind gusts.

Rain on the Horizon

Changes begin with a cold front Saturday. Guidance is divided between a morning and afternoon arrival. The time will determine just how hot Saturday will be. A morning arrival could limit the high to the mid- or upper 80s. A late afternoon arrival could allow the temperature to soar into the mid- to upper 90s.

Storm and rain chances will increase through the weekend. It will begin with a slight chance of storms Friday evening. That will increase to a chance of storms late Saturday with storms - and rain - likely Sunday.

Temperatures will be much cooler Sunday with highs near 80 degrees. Give or take.

As of this morning it appears the KCBD viewing area may receive significant rain fall by the end of Tuesday. Guidance points to widespread total amounts of a half inch and with some spots more than two inches.

Stay “tuned”!

Keep Your Cool in the Heat

NEVER leave children in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures will rise to life-threatening levels in just minutes. Never leave an adult with health issues or a pet inside a parked vehicle. Every time you get out of a vehicle, check the back seat.

Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. Drink a lot of water. Avoid caffeine.

Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.

Stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.

Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.

Use 30+ SPF sunscreen. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to cool itself.

In this heat, if you are in the sun and not sweating, you need immediate medical attention! If someone shows signs of heat illness move them to a cool location and call 911. Know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale, and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.

IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT take or give a victim fluid. Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.

Lubbock Climatology

Lubbock’s high temperature yesterday was 92° (recorded at the airport). That was one degree below the average high for the date. The June 22 record high is 106° (set in 1978).

74° has been the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s June 23 average low is 67° and the high 93°. The record low for the date is 56° (set in 1927 and tied in 1964) and the record high 107° (set in 1980).

No rain was recorded yesterday or last night at the Lubbock Airport. The total for June so far is 1.00″. That’s 0.92″ below average through June 22. The year-to-date total is 10.61″, which is 2.27″ above average for January 1 through June 22.

Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 9:01 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:38 AM CDT.

