Texas author discusses ‘Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Houston-based author Thomas Fellows discusses how his book ‘Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering’ was inspired by the classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’. In the book, Thomas writes about the good that can be found in suffering.

Fellows’ fourth book was released April 21 and is available for purchase at the South Plains Barnes & Noble location.

100% of profits from the book will go to the National Alliance for Mental Health for suicide prevention.

