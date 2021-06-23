TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289 will be delayed due to a two-vehicle collision under the overpass.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.

Officials with the police desk say there is a rollover and two people have moderate injuries.

Rollover on Quaker Avenue at South Loop 289 (KCBD)

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.