Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2

Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289 will be delayed due to a two-vehicle collision under the overpass.(KCBD)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289 will be delayed due to a two-vehicle collision under the overpass.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.

Officials with the police desk say there is a rollover and two people have moderate injuries.

Rollover on Quaker Avenue at South Loop 289
Rollover on Quaker Avenue at South Loop 289(KCBD)

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
1-year-old drowns in Northwest Lubbock pool
1 killed, 5 injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Police report reveals details in fatal Southwest Lubbock crash, identifies teen killed
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Xavier Rey Carrizales
Lubbock man indicted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured
Police identify motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after Monday crash
1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer south of Tahoka
Traffic has been slowed near the scene, as crews respond, please avoid the area.
One injured in crash on S. Loop 289 near Quaker
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lubbock Police to conduct follow-up crash investigations