TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289 will be delayed due to a two-vehicle collision under the overpass.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m.
Officials with the police desk say there is a rollover and two people have moderate injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
