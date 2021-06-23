United Family presents March of Dimes West Texas with $227,005 check

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, the United Family presented March of Dimes West Texas with a check for $227,005. These funds are the culmination of weeks of fundraising done by the company including a scan tag where guests themselves raised over $80,000.

This West Texas campaign, chaired by The United Family President Sidney Hopper, stretches from the Panhandle south to Midland/Odessa, Abilene and San Angelo and east to Wichita Falls and all points in between. These funds will go to support all of those communities. Since 2001, The United Family and its guests have raised more than $1.3 million to support the mission of March of Dimes.

“We are so grateful to The United Family and their guests for the overwhelming support this year,” said Delia Case, executive director for March of Dimes West Texas. “The dollars raised through this campaign will help support our moms and babies across West Texas as we work to identify and tackle their most urgent needs. Our goal is to make a brighter future for all families.”

“We are so proud to be in a position where we can partner with an organization like the March of Dimes,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “We know that these funds will further support their mission of fighting for the health of all mothers and babies. The United Family has been a longtime supporter of the March of Dimes mission. We are so proud to be a small part of that mission.”

The United States is in the midst of a maternal and child health crisis with more than 50,000 women experiencing life-threatening complications as a result of pregnancy and childbirth and 380,000 babies born prematurely each year.

In Texas, one in nine babies (10.8 percent) are born preterm, which can lead to life-long health problems. March of Dimes is working in communities to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, maternal mortality and morbidity.

March of Dimes always serves as a reliable resource and support system for moms and babies. March of Dimes also has up-to-date information and support in English and Spanish on their websites, social channels and in their apps.

