15 South Plains cities join coalition agreement for aerial mosquito spray

By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Numerous small cities across the South Plains are joining forces for aerial mosquito spraying to combat the threat of disease following recent rainfall.

“This coalition is such a blessing for many numerous cities who are very small and are looking for cost effective ways in which to eradicate mosquitoes,” Ransom Canyon City Administrator Elena Quintanilla said.

Fifteen cities are among the latest group to request a mission from Vector Disease Control International (VDCI). That’s a record number for an interlocal agreement drafted in 2018.

The City of Plainview holds a contract directly with VDCI and allows other surrounding cities to request an aerial application if they make up 10,000 acres. Each city is charged for chemical costs, which is 90 cents an acre.

“This is a great opportunity for us to cities because a lot of us cannot afford to handle the aerial mosquito spraying on our own under contract, it is a very expensive initiative,” Quintanilla said.

Widespread rainfall has allowed this large group of cities to band together for an upcoming spray. It’s tentatively planned for the early morning hours of June 28 if weather allows.

“We were very blessed to have that rain,” Quintanilla said. “Now we’re concerned about mosquito eradication. We’re now approaching the Fourth of July and many folks are outdoors. We want to ensure that we can protect our citizens by doing this eradication for them sooner than later.”

Quintanilla tells KCBD that each city is expected to use its notification service or social media to update citizens.

For more information from VDCI about its services, click here.

