City of Plainview announces Chris Chandler as Fire Marshal

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Plainview Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Bobby Gipson recently announced the promotion of Chris Chandler to Fire Marshal. An eight-year veteran of the City of Plainview Fire Department. Chandler most recently served as an Equipment Operator / Paramedic.

As Fire Marshal, Chandler will be responsible for building and fire code inspections, fire investigations, building plan reviews and business property fire education.

“Chandler is a valuable member of our department, and I am pleased to have him step into his new role as the Fire Marshal,” said Interim Fire Chief Bobby Gipson. “Myself, along with our department staff look forward to working with him in his new role.”

