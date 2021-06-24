Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Firework sales begin today, rescuers respond to Florida building collapse, Biden unveils crime plan
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

Firework sales start today in Lubbock County.

  • The city will host the annual Fourth on Broadway Festival on Saturday, July 3, which includes a fireworks show.
  • Buffalo Springs Lake will have its fireworks show on Friday, July 2.

What will the weather be like today?

Rescuers are searching through debris after a building collapse in Miami.

The Food and Drug Administration plans to add a warning to COVID-19 MRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to combat the rising violent crime rate in the United States.

President Biden will also meet a bipartisan group of senators today inside the White House.

Read more top headlines here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.
Police identify victim in fatal Wednesday morning crash
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and...
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock issues statement on embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral
Daniel Ray Garcia
Gaines County man sentenced to life for 2019 shooting of Seagraves officer

Latest News

Chase Sandlin
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
Since this time last year, the unemployment rate in Lubbock county has almost been cut in half....
Federal unemployment benefits come to an end, Lubbock businesses have openings
tax
Bigger Child Tax Credit checks coming early this year
Shallowater, Tx
Hamilton Farms celebrating Sunflower Days in Shallowater