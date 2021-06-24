Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Firework sales start today in Lubbock County.

The city will host the annual Fourth on Broadway Festival on Saturday, July 3, which includes a fireworks show.

Buffalo Springs Lake will have its fireworks show on Friday, July 2.

What will the weather be like today?

Rescuers are searching through debris after a building collapse in Miami.

Some media outlets are reporting at least one death, as of now.

More than 80 Miami-Dade rescue teams are at the scene after that 12-story condominium collapsed overnight.

The latest information will be posted here: Miami-area condo collapse causes massive emergency response

The Food and Drug Administration plans to add a warning to COVID-19 MRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Those can cause inflammation of the heart muscles and tissue surrounding the hear in young adults and teens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the cases are very rare and easily treated.

Read more here: Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk

President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to combat the rising violent crime rate in the United States.

The plan involves more resources for local police and community interventions programs.

The president also promised to crack down on gun dealers who ignore the law.

Get the latest here: Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan

President Biden will also meet a bipartisan group of senators today inside the White House.

The group says it reached a deal on the framework of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Debate on the bill could begin next month.

Read more here: Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure

Read more top headlines here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section .

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines , Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.