Firework stand workers hope to eclipse last year’s “record breaking” sales

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firework sales begin today in Lubbock county.

Stand workers have been unpacking their inventory all morning to get ready for the fourth of July. Stands say they saw “record breaking sales” in 2020 and this year, stand owner Samantha Hole, who has been in the business for three years, says they hope to top last year’s sales.

“We truly don’t do not know what to expect. We’re hoping we’re hoping and praying that it is just another record-breaking year. And people truly take advantage of being able to get together and be with family and friends. So that is that is what we are hoping for. I mean anybody in sales hopes for another record-breaking year following a great one,” Hole said.

Keep in mind that fireworks are illegal inside the city limits, and you could face a thousand dollar fine.

And a reminder the city will hold the annual fourth on Broadway festival, next Saturday, including the fireworks show. Buffalo Springs Lake will hold its fireworks show next Friday.

