Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Former city employee ordered to self surrender after signing plea deal to charges of possession of child pornography

Justin Musgraves
Justin Musgraves(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former City of Lubbock employee must self surrender Friday after signing a plea agreement back in May to charges of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents released Wednesday, former Deputy Director of Emergency Management Justin Musgraves has been ordered to self-surrender by 12:00 p.m. Friday and will then be held in jail until his sentencing hearing on Sept. 9.

In the plea agreement, Musgraves admitted to knowingly possessing and viewing the material.

If approved, Musgraves could face up to 20 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Previous coverage: Former city employee signs plea deal to charges of possession of child pornography

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.
Police identify victim in fatal Wednesday morning crash
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and...
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock issues statement on embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral
Daniel Ray Garcia
Gaines County man sentenced to life for 2019 shooting of Seagraves officer

Latest News

A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Former Lubbock man wanted for shooting of North Texas officer arrested in Arkansas
BBB On Top: locally-focused small business networking event
Two Doc’s Brewery to host ‘BBB On Tap’, local small business networking event
File photo
Animal causes power outages in Crosbyton, Ralls
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief