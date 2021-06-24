Former city employee ordered to self surrender after signing plea deal to charges of possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former City of Lubbock employee must self surrender Friday after signing a plea agreement back in May to charges of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents released Wednesday, former Deputy Director of Emergency Management Justin Musgraves has been ordered to self-surrender by 12:00 p.m. Friday and will then be held in jail until his sentencing hearing on Sept. 9.

In the plea agreement, Musgraves admitted to knowingly possessing and viewing the material.

If approved, Musgraves could face up to 20 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

