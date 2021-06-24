Local Listings
I Beat Pete: Beep Baseball Catch Challenge

We did the challenge out on Lubbock Cooper’s football field from different distances: 10 yards...
We did the challenge out on Lubbock Cooper's football field from different distances: 10 yards to 50 yards.
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this challenge we were blindfolded and had to play catch with a beep baseball.

We had to roll the ball to each other and listen for the beep.

We did the challenge out on Lubbock Cooper’s football field from different distances: 10 yards to 50 yards.

It’s all to promote the annual Alstrom Angels Beepball Tournament July 31st and August 1st.

It’s a lot of fun. Get a team together and register.

Details are here:  https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E160581&id=12

This is challenge #984 for me. 16 more challenges left to get to 1000.

If you have a creative challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

I Beat Pete is brought to you by A.S. Dent Shop.

