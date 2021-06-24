Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Edna

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Edna, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about a month.

Staff say she has to be the only dog in the house. She will be very loyal to her owner, but may not like anyone else that comes into the home. Edna would be good with someone that likes to stay home and cuddle with her.

She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Thursday, June 24, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roxi.

