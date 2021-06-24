Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. jumped early Thursday, June 24, 2021, after the drugmaker said it will seek approval for its potential Alzheimer’s treatment later this year.(Darron Cummings | AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly says it will submit its potential Alzheimer’s treatment to federal regulators later this year.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment from rival Biogen despite warnings from the agency’s independent advisers that it hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.  

Lilly said Thursday that it will seek approval for its potential treatment, donanemab, based on data from a mid-stage clinical study of the drug involving 272 patients.

Company shares rose around 7% in pre-market trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.
Police identify victim in fatal Wednesday morning crash
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and...
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock issues statement on embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral
Daniel Ray Garcia
Gaines County man sentenced to life for 2019 shooting of Seagraves officer

Latest News

A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Former Lubbock man wanted for shooting of North Texas officer arrested in Arkansas
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for a month
Zechariah Cartledge ran a mile in tribute to fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley.
Fla. boy runs for fallen first responders, pays tribute to Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley
Rescuers look for survivors from a partial building collapse in south Florida.
Rescuers search for survivors in south Florida building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead